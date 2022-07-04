Serving police officer charged with sexual assault while on duty
A serving police officer has been charged with sexual assault following an incident in Hampshire earlier this year.
Hampshire Constabulary PC Liam Porter, 40, is alleged to have carried out the assault while on duty in Clanfield on 18 January.
He will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday 12 July.
PC Porter has been suspended from duty.
More follows...
