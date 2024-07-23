Man fighting for life after stabbing at north London tube station

Support truly

A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing at an Underground station in north London.

Officers were called to Seven Sisters station just before 9am on Tuesday to reports of an assault, British Transport Police said.

A man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

Two female teenagers, aged 18 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The 15-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of common assault, the force added.

One witness told the Hackney Gazette she had seen a man “clutching his chest saying he’d been stabbed”.

Forensics officers captured at the scene with a tent set up at the entrance of Tube station ( The Independent )

Another told the Evening Standard: “I saw him bleeding. He couldn’t breathe. He was saying ‘I got stabbed. I got stabbed.’

“Everyone is hurting each other, I don’t know what’s going on...We need community help.”

There was a large police presence in the area on Tuesday afternoon as detectives carried out investigations.

Officers in hazmat suits placed a forensics tent near the entrance of the station and cordoned off the surrounding area.

British Transport Police cornered off the area with tape as they carried out investigations ( The Independent )

The station has now completely reopened following forensic investigation.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “There is no place for violence on the rail network and detectives are working at pace to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Two people remain in custody following arrests made earlier today.”

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch at madeline.sherratt@independent.co.uk