Police are hunting for a man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a railway station.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with their probe.

British Transport Police said the teenage girl was at Rhyl station in North Wales at about 4pm on Saturday 17 September when a man sat next to her on a bench on the platform.

(British Transport Police)

He began to speak to her and asked “inappropriate questions” before he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

(British Transport Police)

(British Transport Police)

Anyone who recognises him or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 506 of 17/09/22.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the charity’s website.