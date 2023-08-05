Horrifying moment woman fights off grinning sex attacker who targeted six victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the moment a woman bravely fought off a sex attacker as she repeatedly told him “please go away”.

She was one of the six lone women Hanok Zeray, 32, targeted and sexually assaulted in Brighton city centre over the course of last year. She cannot be named for legal reasons but the woman has agreed to the clip being shared.

In the footage taken on her mobile phone at a bus stop in October, the woman can be heard repeatedly telling Zeray to leave her alone as he persists in asking her where she is from.

Hanok Zeray grins during the encounter even though the woman is clear she wants him to leave (Sussex Police)

Next, he appears to lean in to try and hug her. Pulling away, she says, “Don’t touch me, I don’t like being touched.” Then, a struggle breaks out and a loud noise is heard as the woman screams.

The woman reported the frightening encounter to Sussex Police, who subsequently arrested Zeray.

An investigation was launched after a woman reported being raped in the Old Steine in Brighton on 16 April. Zeray was arrested the following day on suspicion of rape but was released under investigation while evidence was collected to pursue a charge.

On 22 May, two women reported being sexually assaulted on London Road and Southover Street in the early hours of the morning.

The Southover Street victim was chased by a stranger – later identified as Zeray – but managed to escape by locking herself in her flat.

Pulling away as Zeray appears to try and hug her, the woman says, ‘Don’t touch me, I don’t like being touched’ (Sussex Police)

Enquiries were underway to identify a suspect when, on 23 October, a third woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city. He harassed her persistently, but she was the victim who managed to capture the sexual assault on film.

Officers identified Zeray from the footage and he was arrested shortly after. He was charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault and remanded in custody.

While remanded, Zeray was charged with three additional counts of sexual assault after three more women came forward to report being attacked. One on the 22 May on London Road, one on Gladstone Place on 19 June, and a third on 23 October – five minutes before Zeray was filmed assaulting the woman who filmed him.

Zeray targeted and sexually assaulted six women in Brighton city centre over the course of last year (Sussex Police)

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 February, Zeray pleaded guilty to all six counts of sexual assault and not guilty to rape. The rape charge was later discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

At Lewes Crown Court on 21 July, Zeray was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, with an extended licence period of five years.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “The behaviour shown by Hanok Zeray will not be tolerated in Sussex – from the persistent harassment of women through to the sexual assaults for which he has been jailed. Women and girls should be safe to walk the streets alone at any time of day or night without being targeted by predatory men.

“We have a range of measures to keep people safe at night and it is so important that any incidents are reported so we can take positive action. In an emergency, always call 999. You can also download the Safe Space app, which has a list of designated safe spaces across Sussex where you can seek help. Download the app here Safe:Space Sussex - Safe Space Sussex Application.”