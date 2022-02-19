Horrifying CCTV footage has captured the moment a man “zapped” a woman from behind until she passed out in north Lincolnshire in the wake of his sentencing for the incident yesterday.

The woman was walking home from a night out in Scunthorpe on the morning of Sunday 10 October 2021 when Carl Pass, 48, attacked her from behind in West Common Lane playing field.

Screenshots from a video issued by Humberside Police showing Carl Pass in pursuit of his victim (Humberside Police)

While she desperately made attempts to escape his grip, the victim said Pass “zapped” her in the neck and torso after he pinned to the ground face down, and placed a hand over her mouth until she passed out, where she remained unconscious for more than two minutes.

She eventually regained consciousness after Pass returned to the scene and feigned concern for her wellbeing, having fled after she passed out in the grass.

Pass draws closer to the woman (Humberside Police)

Passers-by came to her assistance and she was able to get to safety and report the attack to police.

The 48-year-old was swiftly identified and arrested, and has remained in custody ever since.

Pass suddenly grabs his victim from behind (Humberside Police)

Detective constable Katie Drapier from the force’s protecting vulnerable People (PVP) unit, said: “This incident was shocking and distressing, even more so due to the level of violence used by Carl Pass against the victim.

“The victim has been so incredibly brave throughout and I can’t begin to put myself in her shoes. I would like to thank her, her family and all the witnesses who came forward to assist our investigation, for their support throughout and for their kind comments passed onto my team.”

The footage then captures Pass forcing his victim to the ground (Humberside Police)

Pass, of Neville Road in Scunthorpe, was yesterday sentenced to three years and four months in prison during an appearance at Grimsby Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to committing an offence with the intention to commit a sexual offence.

He has also been placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

Carl Pass, 48, of Neville Road in Scunthorpe, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison (Humberside Police)

On sentencing, Judge Fanning said: “At a time when the resolve of certain police forces to address crimes against women is questioned by many, this police force, and its officers, are to be commended for the speed with which they reacted, and the resources and zeal poured into this case in order to find you so quickly on initially limited evidence. It was a truly impressive piece of detective work.”

Detective Inspector Ruth Penning, also from the force’s PVP unit, has encouraged all victims to speak to police should similar attacks occur, saying the policing of “violence against women and girls remains a force priority.”

She said: “Whilst the number of stranger attacks like these, particularly of this severity, remain low in our area, we understand that incidents of sexual harassment, abuse and assault against women are not uncommon throughout the UK, and our area is very sadly not an exception to that.

“We are committed to making our streets safer by preventing these types of crimes, investigating reported offences and pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

She added: “Whilst I understand that nothing can reverse what happened to this victim, I hope that the swift actions to arrest this dangerous man helps to reassure our communities and serve as a stark warning to offenders that we will hold them to account.

“We also have a number of specialist support networks in place for victims to ensure they don’t have to go through this process alone once they come forward.

“All victims are encouraged to speak to us, partner agencies or the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers, when they’re ready. You will be believed, and we will thoroughly investigate your report.”