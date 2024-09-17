Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Sex Education star has shared distressing footage of the moment he was pepper-sprayed and tackled to the ground by police – accusing officers of racial profiling.

Reece Richards, who played Eugene in the hit Netflix show, was going home after performing in Hairspray the Musical in Milton Keynes when he was pinned down despite being an innocent bystander.

The actor said he witnessed two men fleeing a car crash near his home in Fulham, west London, when he became the victim of an unlawful arrest.

He said he tried to point pursuing officers in the direction of the culprits when one turned to him and demanded: “Get to the floor or I’ll pepper spray you.”

Sharing distressing footage of the incident on Instagram, he wrote: “They pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs out from under me, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me.”

He added: “In a flash, I was face-down on the pavement with multiple officers holding me down, forcing my head into the ground.

“I was already injured from the show, but having four officers on top of me worsened my injuries to my back, ribs, and stomach.

“I couldn’t see anything, but I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go.”

The actor has made formal complaints to the Metropolitan Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident in the early hours of 4 September as he hit out at racial profiling in the force.

The Met Police confirmed it had received a complaint over the arrest which was being investigated by its Professional Standards department.

No officers have been suspended or taken off duty over the incident.

“That feeling of helplessness will never leave me. I’ve been stopped and searched before but never have I been arrested or treated like this,” Mr Richards said.

“Witnesses have since told me that the culprits were also handcuffed but were not pepper-sprayed.”

He added: “I do everything I can to avoid interactions with the police, yet this experience has made it painfully clear that racial profiling remains a significant issue.

“Being surrounded by armed police for no reason is a terrifying and traumatic experience.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being detained in the Fulham area.

“Officers often find themselves in dynamic, challenging situations and have to make split-second judgements on which course of action to take.

“Officers had been pursuing three men who had run out of a car that had crashed in Fulham Palace Road after it failed to stop for police.

“It is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander and he was dearrested as soon as this was established by officers at the scene.

“All officers know any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable and they understand their actions will be scrutinised.

“A complaint has been received in relation to his arrest.

“This is currently being assessed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), along with other material including the officers’ body-worn video footage.

“None of the officers involved are subject to restrictions at this time.”