Former football coach found guilty of historic sexual offences against boys

A former football coach and youth worker has been found guilty of committing sexual offences against boys over a period of three decades.
David Hughes, a 66-year-old from south London, was convicted of 14 offences against four boys aged between eight and 15.
In a trial at
Croydon Crown Court, he was found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 15, and two counts of causing the same boy to engage in sexual activity.
The first 10 offences took place between 1988 and 1995, when Hughes was employed as a youth worker in New Addington and worked as a voluntary football coach, the Metropolitan Police said. Further offences were committed in 2017 and 2018 independently of his employment.
On three occasions he had bought the boys football tops or football boots before assaulting them, according to Scotland Yard.
He groomed one boy by treating him to a trip to the cinema to see Jurassic Park in 1993, in addition to giving him attention and other gifts.
He indecently assaulted another boy while on an organised camping trip, the force said.
Upon his arrest in December 2018, Hughes, of King Henry’s Drive, had with him a black holdall with children’s underwear inside. More items of new underwear were found during a search of his address.
He was charged in February 2020 and was remanded in custody ahead of provisional sentencing on 25 November.
“In committing these offences Hughes demonstrated premeditated, predatory behaviour spanning almost 30 years,” said Detective Constable Dave Brewster, from the Met’s central specialist crime team.
“Hughes worked as a youth worker and children’s football coach in New Addington throughout the 1980s and 1990s, seeking employment and other opportunities that granted him access to children.
“He should have been someone the children, and their families, could trust. Hughes betrayed this trust, abusing vulnerable children who described feeling unable, ashamed and embarrassed to tell anyone what he had done to them.
“Those who suffered at the hands of Hughes in the 1990s describe how his offending continues to affect them today and say their reports to police in 2018 and 2019 were an important step in ‘moving on’ with their lives.
“It is only through the bravery of all of the victims in this case to report the abuse they suffered and support the police investigation that Hughes has been convicted of these offences.
“If you have been the victim of abuse, no matter how long ago, please report it to police so we can help you.”
UK news in pictures
Show all 50 UK news in pictures 15 October 2021
A person lays flowers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else
PA
UK news in pictures 14 October 2021
A red deer stag during rutting season in Bushy Park, Richmond, south west London, which is home to over 300 red and fallow deer
PA
UK news in pictures 13 October 2021
Police officers detain a man as Insulate Britain activists block a roundabout at a junction on the M25 motorway during a protest in Thurrock
Reuters
UK news in pictures 12 October 2021
The aerial climate installation by Swiss artivist Dan Acher 'We Are Watching' is unveiled at Our Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh
PA
UK news in pictures 10 October 2021
A young girl is helped by a Border Force officer as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel.
PA
UK news in pictures 9 October 2021
People walk past a life-size sculpture of British singer John Lennon entitled "Imagine", by sculptor Lawrence Holofcener, displayed to mark what would have been the 81st birthday for the former member of the Beatles in Carnaby Street
Reuters
UK news in pictures 8 October 2021
WW II veteran, 96-year-old Lorna Cockayne, who served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS), popularly and officially known as the Wrens, as a Bletchley Park codebreaker, poses for a photograph with the Legion d'honneur after receiving it during a ceremony at the Pear at Parley in Ferndown, Bournemouth
PA
UK news in pictures 7 October 2021
British comedian Jo Brand poses with cut-out silhouettes representing women outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters New Scotland Yard, to highlight violence against women by male police officers or former police officers
AFP via Getty
UK news in pictures 6 October 2021
A protester, wearing a mask of Johnson, holds a sign reading ‘Question it all’ on the final day of the Tory conference
Getty
UK news in pictures 5 October 2021
Members of ‘Insulate Britain’ outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, before a hearing over the injunction banning the environmental activists from blocking the M25
PA
UK news in pictures 4 October 2021
A delegate passes a street cleaner on the second day of the annual Conservative Party Conference being held at the Manchester Central convention centre
AFP via Getty
UK news in pictures 3 October 2021
Margaret Thatcher-themed mugs for sale at the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester
EPA
UK news in pictures 2 October 2021
A couple make their way through a flooded underpass in Bristol as a yellow weather warning for rain and wind is issued for parts of the UK
Tom Wren/SWNS
UK news in pictures 1 October 2021
A driver talks to members of the media after passing his HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) driving test at National Driving Centre in Croydon, south London
AFP via Getty Images
UK news in pictures 30 September 2021
The centrepiece One Thousand Springs by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota is seen ahead of the beginning of the Japan Festival, a celebration of the country’s plants, art and culture running from 2-31 October, at Kew Gardens in London
PA
UK news in pictures 29 September 2021
The family of Betty Campbell unveil the bronze sculpture of her during the unveiling of the statue in Central Square, Cardiff, of Betty Campbell, Wales' first black headteacher
PA
UK news in pictures 28 September 2021
A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London
AP
UK news in pictures 27 September 2021
Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London
PA
UK news in pictures 26 September 2021
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton
PA
UK news in pictures 25 September 2021
Scottish pro-independence supporters hold a march and rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland
Getty Images
UK news in pictures 24 September 2021
Police officers remove two protesters from the top of a tanker, as Insulate Britain block the A20 in Kent, which provides access to the Port of Dover in Kent. The environmental activists have moved location after been banned from campaigning on the M25 motorway in London
PA
UK news in pictures 23 September 2021
Gabriella, the seven year old daughter of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, joins in a game on a giant snakes and ladders board in Parliament Square, to show the “ups and downs” of her mother’s case to mark the 2,000 days she has been detained in Iran
AP
UK news in pictures 22 September 2021
A new sign hangs on the Millicent Fawcett statue after it was altered by ‘CrackTheCrises’ coalition activists to highlight the climate crisis as a feminist struggle in Parliament Square in London
EPA
UK news in pictures 21 September 2021
Gabriella Diment prepares a monumental bronze patinated fibreglass wall sculpture depicting household cavalry soldiers on horseback which is expected to be sold for £12,000-18,000 when it goes up for auction at Summers Place Auctions in Billinghurst, Kent
PA
UK news in pictures 20 September 2021
Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival, running from September 20-26, in London
PA
UK news in pictures 19 September 2021
Bubbles surround Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo before the match against West Ham at London Stadium
Action Images/Reuters
UK news in pictures 18 September 2021
Children take part in the Settrington Cup Pedal Car Race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day historic car racing festival in Goodwood, Chichester,
Reuters
UK news in pictures 17 September 2021
Hugo, 7, from London rides past a 4x7 metre rainbow arch, made entirely of recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by recycling initiative 'Every Can Counts', in partnership with The City of London Corporation in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London, to encourage members of the public to recycle their drinks cans ahead of recycling week, which starts on 20 September
PA
UK news in pictures 16 September 2021
Sheikeh MOhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leader of Abu Dhabi, leaves Downing Street after meeting with Boris Johnson
PA
UK news in pictures 15 September 2021
Children pose by ice sculptures depicting people collecting water by charity Water Aid to show the fragility of water and the threat posed by climate change in London
AFP/Getty
UK news in pictures 14 September 2021
Heavy rain covers the A149 near Kings Lynn in Norfolk
PA
UK news in pictures 13 September 2021
Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' at Durham Cathedral
PA
UK news in pictures 12 September 2021
Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. This is the third challenge Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has completed, raising more than £150,000 for his school and Sheffield Children Hospital’s charity
PA
UK news in pictures 11 September 2021
British player Emma Raducanu, holds up the US Open championship trophy winning the women's singles final of the US Open in New York
AP
UK news in pictures 10 September 2021
People paddle board during a misty morning in Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District, Cumbria
PA
UK news in pictures 9 September 2021
Troops from Wiltshire based 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers during final inspection at Wellington Barracks in London, ahead of providing troops for the Queen’s Guard
PA
UK news in pictures 8 September 2021
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London
Reuters
UK news in pictures Mixing it up: Painting it up press view in London
A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled “Prairie” by British artist, Louise Giovanelli during the exhibition 'Mixing it up: Painting it up' at the Hayward Gallery in London
EPA
UK news in pictures 6 September 2021
Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange, in the City of London, after open-outcry trading returned for the first time since March 2020, when the Ring was temporarily closed due to the pandemic
PA
UK news in pictures 5 September 2021
People enjoy the warm weather on Sandbanks beach, Poole
PA
UK news in pictures 4 September 2021
Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square in London.
PA
UK news in pictures 3 September 2021
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (centre) wins the Men's 200 metres T61 Final ahead of second placed Great Britain's Richard Whitehead at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
PA
UK news in pictures 2 September 2021
A young common seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as hundreds of pregnant grey seals come ashore ready for the start of the pupping season.
PA
UK news in pictures 1 September 2021
Goldfinches fighting over food in a garden in Strensham, Worcestershire
PA
UK news in pictures 31 August 2021
Gold Medallist Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium
Reuters
UK news in pictures 30 August 2021
Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a a tea party on Tower Bridge in London
EPA
UK news in pictures 29 August 2021
A police office tussles with a demonstrator on Cromwell Road outside the Natural History Museum during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion in London
PA
UK news in pictures 28 August 2021
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire
POOL/AFP/Getty
UK news in pictures 27 August 2021
Fabio Quartararo crashes during a MotoGP practice session at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit
Action Images via Reuters
UK news in pictures 26 August 2021
An Extinction Rebellion activist holds a placard in a fountain surrounded by police officers, during a protest next to Buckingham Palace in London
Reuters