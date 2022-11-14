Police hunt man after woman in 20s sexually assaulted on London bus
Woman attacked twice by same man in Southwark
Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted at a London bus stop and again while on the bus by the same man.
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident, which took place at around 2am on Saturday 23 July.
The woman, in her 20s, was standing at a bus stop on Lordship Lane in Dulwich when she was first assaulted.
She then boarded a number 12 bus. During the journey, she was sexually assaulted again by the same man.
She reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police the following day.
Police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the sexual assault.
He is described as black with afro hair and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie with rainbow-coloured writing on the front.
Scotland Yard said: “Officers investigating a sexual assault in Southwark are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify.
“Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who was captured on CCTV boarding the bus.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3536/09Nov.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
