Former school football coach jailed for sexual offences involving teenage girl

A man has been jailed for “abusing his influential position” as a school football coach to coerce a teenage girl into having a sexual relationship with him.

Daniel Moss, 32, from Ongar in Essex, was sentenced on Monday at Wood Green crown court for two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and has been barred from working with children under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

At an earlier court session, Moss had admitted to having a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Lea Valley Academy secondary school, in Enfield, where – as director of a Football Education Programme he set up – he coached and mentored students.

Moss was able to take advantage of his position at the academy to start a sexual relationship with a teenage girl between October 2017 and November 2018, the Metropolitan Police said.

He had encouraged the victim to have a sexual relationship with him as soon as she turned 16 – after having known her for a number of years already, the force added.

The Met said that Moss “abused his influential, senior position to manipulate the victim and keep their relationship hidden.”

The girl’s worried friends reported the abuse to staff at the school.

Detective Sergeant Virginia Condren, of the North Area Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The evidence against Moss proved he took advantage of a young girl and her family’s trust.

“She had put him up on a pedestal and her vulnerabilities meant he was able to isolate her and make her depend on him.

“He has deceived and devastated those closest to him, those who looked up to him and trusted him.

“He was deemed to be trustworthy by those who worked with him and as such he was able to get away with his criminal behaviour.

“It was the victim’s friends who became concerned and they were particularly brave in bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities.

“It is of great relief that Moss will no longer work with children.

“The victim has been supported by her family, friends and police throughout and I know this sentence has been a great relief. Her courage has been phenomenal.

“My thanks extend to everyone who has assisted police with this case and notably Moss’ former friends and colleagues who provided evidence for the prosecution.”

Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh of the North Area Public Protection Unit, urged anyone who is, or knows, a victim of abuse to contact pollice or a “responsible person,” adding: “You will be given every possible support by specially trained officers.”