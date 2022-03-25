Shane Farrington: Convicted killer on the run after absconding from prison
Police have urged public not to approach him
Police are appealing for information after a convicted killer absconded from a jail in Cheshire just one day after a fellow inmate fled the same Category D prison.
Police said Shane Farrington, who was convicted of manslaughter, was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at about 6.45pm on Thursday 24 March.
People have been urged not to approach the 39-year-old, who was last spotted wearing a dark top, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark coat and has a dark rucksack.
He is known to have links within the Peterborough area, the force added.
Farrington was found guilty of manslaughter in 2009 after attacking and killing a prisoner in his cell at HMP Peterborough in September 2008.
This is the second time he has given prison officers the slip, having run away while being treated for a head injury at a hospital in Norfolk in 2018.
Superintendent Mike Evans said: “We currently have numerous officers carrying out a variety of searches to locate Farrington.
“While our enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Farrington to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1230000.
“Officers will be maintaining a presence around the prison and in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns please do speak to one of them.”
Just yesterday, a major manhunt was launched after Farrington’s fellow inmate Jonathan Simpson absconded from the same prison.
Officers suspended traffic in order to conduct a two-hour search for Simpson on the M6 at junction 20 in Lymm, Cheshire, on Wednesday evening.
He was caught and arrested by police on Thursday after police carried out a number of searches, including using police dogs.
Information about the whereabouts of Farrington can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
