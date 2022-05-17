A man has been found guilty of murdering Shani Warren, who was found bound and gagged in a lake in 1987.

A jury also convicted Donald Robertson of kidnapping and raping a teenager in 1981.

The 66-year-old, who did not attend his trial, was convicted by unanimous verdict at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, decades after his “horrendous” crimes.

Jurors took just seven hours and 18 minutes to reach their verdicts.

In addition to her murder, Robertson was also found guilty of falsely imprisoning and indecently assaulting Ms Warren.

More follows...