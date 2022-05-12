A grieving family has paid tribute to a woman found stabbed to death inside a flat in Birmingham as a man is set to appear in court charged with murder.

Shannon Stanley, 27, was found with knife wounds at a property in Mount Pleasant, Small Heath, at 12.30am on Tuesday and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Pablo Hoad, also 27, was arrested by police just half an hour later at an address near the scene.

He has now been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The family of Ms Stanley, originally from Swindon, Wiltshire issued a statemen through West Midlands Police.

They said: “Shannon was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin. She had many friends that also loved her dearly.

“She will be missed by us all and we ask as a family that we are allowed to grieve privately at this sad time.”

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said : “We were called at 12.19am in the early hours of Tuesday morning to reports of an incident at an address on Mount Pleasant in Small Heath, Birmingham.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

“Upon arrival we found a woman. She was assessed and had sustained life threatening injuries. She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased.”

West Midlands Police said its inquiries continue and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on the force’s website or call 101 quoting log 78 of 10 May.

To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/