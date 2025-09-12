Sharon Hodgson: Man charged with arson after fire at Labour MP’s constituency office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with arson after a major fire at a Labour MP’s constituency office.

Joshua Oliver, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address, was charged after a blaze at the offices of Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Gateshead South, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It gutted the premises and wrecked a small charity for people with very rare genetic diseases and an NHS mental health service for veterans, which were based in the same building.

Fire investigators were seen on Thursday at the offices in the Concord area of Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Joshua Oliver with arson following a police investigation into a fire at the offices of Sharon Hodgson MP.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Northumbria Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Oliver will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The CPS urged people not share information online which could prejudice the legal proceedings.

Sharon Hodgson has been the MP for Washington and Gateshead South since 2004.