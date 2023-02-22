Serial-killer obsessed true crime fan who stabbed boyfriend to death is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serial killer-obsessed woman who stabbed her “kind and beautiful” boyfriend to death has been jailed.

Shaye Groves slit Frankie Fitzgerald’s throat before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year after trying to portray herself as his victim.

Winchester Crown Court was told that Groves, 27, watched true crime documentaries to get tips on planning her alibi.

Groves had framed pictures of serial killers on her walls and collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson.

The five-week murder trial heard that Groves and 25 year-old Mr Fitzgerald also shared a mutual interest in bondage.

A camera was set up in the defendant’s bedroom at her home in Botley Drive, Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex.

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy after she found that her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

Pictures of serial killers and criminals on Groves’ bedroom wall ((Hampshire Constabulary/PA) (PA Media))

He said: "Their sex life involved bondage, dominance, submission and masochism - in short form, BDSM.

"It is very likely she was obsessed with Frankie Fitzgerald because of his performance in the bedroom.

"The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy."

Mr Perian said that Groves used her knowledge from true crime shows to portray herself to friend Vicky Baitup as a victim of Mr Fitzgerald’s sexual violence.

She sent the friend videos of the pair having sex edited to appear as rape but the prosecution say the original footage showed it was consensual sex.

Frankie Fitzgerald was a “kind and beautiful person”, his family said ( Hampshire Police)

Groves was jailed for life on Wednesday and will serve at least 23 years in prison.

She appeared in court on wearing a jacket with a pentagram drawn on the back of it, and remained expressionless in the dock as she received her sentence.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Kerr told Groves: "You have robbed Frankie’s family and loved ones of their son and their brother, and his two children of their father."

He added that Groves had ended Mr Fitzgerald’s life in his mid-20s, and that she had "blighted" the lives of his family "for decades to come".

However, he described the murder as a "crime of passion", adding that Groves was not "a cold-blooded murderer".

"This was a crime of passion," he said. "You loved the man you killed, and you killed the man you loved.

"You are not a cold-blooded murderer, a crime of passion is not committed in cold blood."

Groves admired violent criminals like Charles Bronson (PA)

Following the verdict, Mr Fitzgerald’s family described him as a “kind and beautiful person” and thanked the jury for finding Groves guilty.

“As a parent you never expect to outlive your children, you will do anything in your power to protect them,” the family said in a statement.

“Frankie was our baby, the youngest of five children he can never be replaced. He was a kind and beautiful person and sadly leaves two children behind that will never get to know their daddy.

“We thank the jury for their verdict today. To our Frankie, we love and miss you more than anything in this world. Your shining light will always be our hearts”.

Nicola Burton, Hampshire Police detective chief inspector, said: “This was a shocking and sustained attack which tragically resulted in Frankie’s death.

“We are pleased with today’s sentence and that Groves will now spend a considerable length of time in prison for what she has done.

“As always, our thoughts first and foremost remain with Frankie’s family, friends and loved ones. I would like to praise their courage and hope that this sentence helps them to begin to move forward, despite knowing that nothing can fill the void left in their family by the loss of Frankie.”

She added: “We will do everything we can to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for such horrific crimes, the details disclosed in court were distressing for all to hear.

“I’m pleased that the jury has reached this verdict and that Groves has been brought to justice following tireless work from our local policing teams, detectives, specialist teams and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“I would encourage any victim of domestic abuse to find the courage to come forward and tell us about it.”