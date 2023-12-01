Police probe mystery sheep deaths as remains found strewn across garden and layby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are asking farmers to be wary after the remains of eight stolen sheep were found strewn across a garden and layby in rural Kent.

Kent Police received reports between 24 and 29 November that the remains of six sheep had been strewn across the garden of an address in Otford Lane, Halstead.

The hides and entrails of two more sheep were later discovered dumped in a layby in Ovenden Road, Sundridge.

The force has now urged livestock owners to check on their flocks regularly and report any suspicious vehicles.

Just two months ago, villagers were left horrified by another discovery of dead sheep on the same road in Halstead.

Clive Jones, who found the remains in October, told Kent Online: “In the bag were the entrails, the stuff you don’t want, and you would think somebody has stolen a sheep, killed it and dumped it.

“The taking of individual sheep that are killed in such a way, seen as cheap meat for somebody, is horrible.

“Some of the local farmers know they have to be on their guard all the time.

“But regardless it is callous, it would have caused the sheep pain and suffering and somewhere out there a farmer is missing part of their livestock.”

PC Marc Pennicott, from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “The theft of so many sheep and the way they were killed is abhorrent. Our dedicated Rural Task Force is working relentlessly to identify the suspect or suspects and take robust action against them.

“Kent is home to vast expanses of rural land and the force prioritises the protection of its rural communities and works closely with partner agencies to bring those who offend in the countryside to justice.”