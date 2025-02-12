Man arrested after 36-hour armed stand-off at block of flats

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after a 36-hour stand off with police at a block of flats in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police responded to concerns for a man at The Gateway apartment building near Broad Street, Sheffield, just after 7pm on Monday. They said the man allegedly had weapons and posed a risk to himself.

The Gateway apartment building was evacuated and people who lived in neighbouring buildings were asked to stay indoors while officers conducted their work.

Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way was closed, while emergency services, including specialist officers responded. The road closure caused major disruption across the city centre as no trams were able to run between Sheffield Station and City Hall.

Roads, including Sheffield Parkway, have now reopened while the apartment building remains closed while officers conduct a "thorough search".

Police said: "We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work."

Residents have been unable to return to their homes for 36 hours while the incident continued, as the police sent them to Ponds Forge leisure centre just after 9pm.

One resident of The Gateway told The Independent: “The council liaison team has various areas for us. Water and snacks were provided and eventually we got air mattresses and blankets. Breakfast was provided.”

The resident went on to stay in a hotel for the second night and had not been given an estimated time to return by the police.

They said the situation was “difficult,” as they had been out at the time of evacuation. They were unable to pack anything, let alone their work laptop and work phone. As a remote worker, they were unable to work.

They expressed their gratitude to the council team at Ponds Forge, saying: “They have done a great job with supporting people.”

Police said a further update would be provided when the building was reopened.