Three women treated in hospital in Sheffield after suspected injection spikings

Three women in Sheffield have been treated in hospital in recent days following suspected injection spikings, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood from South Yorkshire Police warned spiking risks “endangering lives” in a message to perpetrators as the force opened investigations into reports from the weekend.

It was reported two 18-year-old women fell ill on Saturday after being injected in Sheffield city centre venues, police said. Both have since been discharged.

Police had also received a report of a 19-year-old women being injected with a suspected syringe at one of the same clubs in the early hours of Monday.

The 19-year-old remained in hospital in a stable condition, South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday afternoon. The force has been contacted for an update on her condition.

Police across the country have said there has been a recent increase in spiking reports. Nightclub boycotts have taken place across UK cities in a call for more action to tackle spiking.

Dozens of reports have involved suspected spiking by injection over the past two months, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council. Nottinghamshire Police, Sussex Police, West Midlands Police and West Yorkshire Police are among the forces who have received such reports.

South Yorkshire Police appealed to anyone with information to come forward following reports of three injection spikings over the weekend.

“Incidents of spiking are being reported across the whole country at the moment and I understand how worrying these reports may be to you here in South Yorkshire,” DCI Wood from the force said.

“If you have been spiked, it is not your fault in any way and it is nothing you should feel ashamed of. The blame lies solely with those committing this type of crime.

“I’m now addressing those people: if you are responsible for these incidents, it is not a joke. It is not a bit of fun. Consider the results of your careless and cruel actions: you are endangering the lives of innocent people who just want to go out and have fun with their friends.”

He added: “You are committing a serious crime, which could result in you being put behind bars for more than ten years.”

DCI Woods said patrols had been stepped up to provide reassurance to those on nights out.

Meanwhile in Sussex, police have arrested three men in connection with drink spiking and needle sticking.

The force said they were investigating a number of recent reports into people falling ill during or after a night out, with some finding puncture marks on their body or believing their drink had been spiked.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Benton from Brighton and Hove Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Our officers are following up all lines of enquiry in relation to these disturbing crimes and our message to perpetrators is simple – this will absolutely not be tolerated and our officers are working 24 hours a day to identify those involved and bring them to justice.”

Nightclub boycotts and calls for greater action to tackle spiking.