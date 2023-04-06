For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed by a car in Sheffield.

The woman in her sixties died at the scene after being found seriously injured in the Greenhill area of the city at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a collision.

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

According to the Sheffield Star, residents reported that the collision was in Hemper Lane, which was reportedly closed for several hours.

A property in the road remained under police guard this afternoon, the website said.