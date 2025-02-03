For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The prime minister has paid tribute to a 15-year-old killed in stabbing at a school in Sheffield.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road at 12:17pm on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

Sir Keir Starmer, who was at a dinner with EU leaders in Brussels, said on Monday evening his “heart goes out” to the family of the victim.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield.

“I am deeply grateful to the first responders, the police officers and the medical staff who are offering support and reassurance.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the boy, the staff and students at the school and the entire community of Sheffield.

“They are grieving the needless loss of a young life and the nation mourns with them.

“Our schools should be places of safety and learning, not violence and fear. My Government is absolutely committed to tackling knife crime so young people are safe on our streets and in our schools.

“Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family.

“We stand and work together against the devastating consequences of knife crime, so no more families know this tragic loss.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Floral tributes, candles and balloons were laid on a wall outside the school on Monday, with a note left calling the victim the “life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”.

“You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15,” the note read.

An All Saints Catholic High School pupil paid tribute to the teenager outside the school.

The 17-year-old said: “He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely. He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn’t have to personally know him to be upset.

“Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him. I’ve been at the school for seven years now and nothing like this has ever, ever happened.”

Police continue to urge people to avoid the area and Granville Road remains closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called the incident which happened in her constituency “horrific news”.

The Labour MP posted to Facebook: “A criminal investigation will now obviously take place, but serious questions will have to be answered about how this could have happened and I will be working with the school, the police and the council to make sure they are.”