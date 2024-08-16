Five young children and woman, 62, shot with air rifle in Sheffield street

Support truly

Five children were injured after being shot with an air rifle on a quiet residential street in Sheffield.

Four boys, aged seven, 11, 13, and 15, and a seven-year-old girl were wounded, along with a 62-year-old woman, with three of the children requiring hospital operations to remove the pellets from their bodies.

Police were called to the scene on Richmond Park Avenue at 2.23pm on Wednesday, and arrested five teenagers on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH.

They include a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16 and two 18-year-old men, who have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information on the broad daylight shooting to come forward to assist the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after six people, including five children, were injured.

“Unknown individuals allegedly fired an air rifle on Richmond Park Avenue, Sheffield.

“We responded to reports of a shooting at 2.23pm on Wednesday, in which six people were injured.

“Four boys, aged 7, 11, 13, and 15, a 7-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the reported shooting.

“Three of the children required a hospital operation to remove a pellet from their body.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested five people - a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old men.

“All five were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH.”

A spokesperson added: “They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A scene was established at an address on Richmond Park Avenue and officers are investigating.

“We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the alleged shooting, or has information that could help with enquiries, to get in touch.”

