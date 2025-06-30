Boy to go on trial accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose, 15, at school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager at a school is due to go trial accused of murder.

Harvey Willgoose, also 15, died after he was stabbed through the heart at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

A teenager, who cannot be named, has admitted Harvey’s manslaughter but denies murdering the Sheffield United fan and will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

The boy, who cannot be named, has also admitted possession of a bladed article.

The incident at the school in February shocked Sheffield and the nation.

Harvey was remembered as a “social butterfly” who “deserved so much more” and “had dreams, plans and a future ahead of him” at his funeral in February.

The service was broadcast on a big screen outside the building for those who could not fit inside, and some mourners wore T-shirts with pictures of Harvey’s face and anti-knife crime slogans.

His cousin Lana Swirles told the congregation: “His laughter was contagious and his kindness knew no bounds.

“His adventurous spirit inspired us to enjoy life and seek out joy in the little things.”

The service heard how he loved fishing with his grandfather, was “never far from a scrape” and his mother Caroline recalled that as a little boy his catchphrase was: “Isn’t it a lovely day?”

She told mourners: “One of Harvey’s great gifts was his love of people, his kindness to others and his ability to talk to anyone.”

Sheffield United was “the great love of Harvey’s life”, the service was told, and his coffin was wrapped with a Bramall Lane design.

Harvey’s parents have been prominent campaigners against knife crime since their son’s death and they met Home Secretary Yvette Cooper about the issue in March.