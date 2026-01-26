Man found guilty of raping woman in Nottinghamshire park

Join the Independent Women newsletter with Victoria Richards for a thoughtful take on the week’s headlines Join the Independent Women newsletter Join the Independent Women newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An asylum seeker has been convicted of raping a "drunk and obviously vulnerable" woman in a Nottinghamshire park. Sheraz Malik, 28, was found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Malik had claimed the sexual encounter with the then 18-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was consensual. The attack occurred on 29 June last year in Sutton Lawn park, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A jury of five men and seven women deliberated for around three hours before returning unanimous guilty verdicts on two charges, while acquitting him on a third.

It can now be reported that Malik, who lived in Bath Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at the time of the offence, is an asylum seeker born in Pakistan, having previously resided in Italy, Germany, and France before arriving in the UK.

A reporting restriction was put in place at Nottingham Crown Court in September last year preventing any mention of the defendant’s immigration status until the trial had concluded.

Malik, who wore a white T-shirt and black Nike jacket in the dock as he listened to proceedings with the assistance of a Pashto interpreter, showed no emotion as the verdicts were returned.

Judge Simon Ash KC thanked the jury for their work on the case as he told them their duty was complete.

He adjourned the case for a mention hearing on February 6 so a date for sentencing could be fixed and ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

More follows...