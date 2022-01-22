Man in court after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack
Vasile Culea was remanded into custody on Saturday.
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.
Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire.
The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.
Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.
A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.
Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.
The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.
Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.
Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.