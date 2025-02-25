Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man pleads guilty to stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period

Eleanor Barlow
Tuesday 25 February 2025 16:19 GMT
Shirley Ballas is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing
Shirley Ballas is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing (PA Wire)

A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between 31 August 2017 and 29 November 2023.

The court heard he made continued unwanted attempts to contact Ballas, posted on social media about the star, including posting an image of her house on social media, attempted to contact her family, friends and work colleagues, monitored her online and TV presence and made arrangements to attend her book tour.

According to the charge, his actions had a “substantial adverse effect” on Ballas’s usual day-to-day activities as she increased her security measures, relocated her mother to a different property and made different arrangements surrounding her social and work arrangements.

Shaw, who wore a long black coat and T-shirt, also admitted possession of cannabis.

Kyle Shaw arrives at Liverpool Crown Court
Kyle Shaw arrives at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.

Judge Gary Woodhall told Shaw: “There is a very real risk you will receive an immediate custodial sentence and you must come to court prepared for all eventualities.”

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.

