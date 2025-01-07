Man charged with stalking Strictly judge Shirley Ballas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court last Friday, a spokesman for the courts service confirmed.

The defendant, of Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, is charged with stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023 by sending her online messages.

He is also charged with possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Shaw did not enter any pleas and was given conditional bail ahead of his next hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on January 31, the spokesman said.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.