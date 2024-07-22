Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A boy has been shot dead during a family fun day event at a west London park.

The Metropolitan Police arrested six men on suspicion of murder after the 15-year-old was killed in the attack in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday evening, which sent attendees “rushing and screaming”.

The force said officers were alerted at around 7.20pm to reports of a shooting in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance near Hazlewood Crescent, which is known locally as “Teletubbies Park” due to its brightly coloured children’s play area that resembles the TV show.

Emergency services found a teenager, believed to be aged 15, fatally wounded, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The annual event “Park Lime” had been taking place in the park at the time, described as a family fun day by the organisers Caribbean Music Association, with music, games, and food and drink on offer.

Police tape cordoning off the area near Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park ( Rosie Shead/PA Wire )

A security officer who was working at the event told MailOnline: “People were rushing and everyone was screaming. They were rushing through the barrier.”

Police said they are working to identify and inform the victim’s next of kin, adding that there were no reports of any other injuries.

Leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council Cllr Elizabeth Campbell said she “cannot begin to imagine what family and friends are going through” following the “terribly violent” incident.

In a statement issued by the council on social media platform X, she said: "It is truly shocking and I cannot begin to imagine what family and friends are going through.

"We will be supporting our communities and assisting the police in every way we can.

"Many people will be understandably worried about this terribly violent incident happening in our neighbourhood. I'm glad to hear from our police teams that there will be a very visible police presence in the coming days."

The Met launched a murder investigation into the incident. The six men who were arrested remain in police custody.

A crime scene remained in place on Sunday night. The council said Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park is likely to remain closed throughout Monday.

Describing the shooting as “horrific news”, Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, called for an end to “these senseless acts of violence”.

Writing on X on Sunday night, Mr Powell said: “I'm aware of the horrific news that a young boy has been shot and killed in Golborne this evening – and my thoughts are with his family.”

He added: “These senseless acts of violence must stop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6343/21Jul. They can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.