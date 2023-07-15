‘Murder’ probe launched as man and woman found dead at shooting range

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after the bodies of a man and woman were found at a shooting range in North Lincolnshire.

Emergency Services were called to an address on College Road, Thornton Curtis at around 3.40pm yesterday afteroon, after receiving reports of safety concerns for the occupants.

Upon arrival, a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Grimsby Live reported a large police presence around the White Lodge Shooting School on Friday, with several police vehicles seen in the grounds and a large tent erected onsite.

Senior Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Al Curtis, from our Major Crime Team said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish the circumstances of the man and woman’s death.

“A homicide investigation has commenced, and both deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time until we establish the facts.

“We can confirm we are not looking for any else in relation to this enquiry.

“A scene guard will be in place while we carry out our investigation, and residents will likely observe an increased policing presence in the area as we carry out all lines of inquiry.

“Specially trained officers have notified the next of kin of both victims and are being supported throughout this incredibly difficult time.

“We would like to reassure local residents there is no risk to the wider public and that we will be conducting house to house visits to provide reassurance. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to our officers.