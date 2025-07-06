For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A shopkeeper who groomed and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Stockport has been jailed for 10 years.

Daniel Hashmi was found guilty of six offences, including attempted rape, against the same girl after a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. He was sentenced to ten years in prison, Greater Manchester police said.

Hashmi was arrested in December 2024 after the sister of a friend reported her suspicions to the police.

During the court trial, the victim said in a statement: "I thought I could trust him. He is an adult, and they are meant to be protectors, but after this, I will never trust anyone again.

"This has affected me more than anyone will ever know - I feel betrayed and completely let down.

"He has taken away the most important things that I will never get back - I feel used, and that's the worst thing."

Police established that offences had taken place in Hashmi’s business on Wellington Road South, Stockport, between November and December last year.

The shopkeeper had bought vodka and vapes for his victim, on one occasion blocking the door in a back room to the shop with a sofa to prevent her from leaving before sexually assaulting her.

He denied the offences but was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a female, two counts of attempted rape and assault by penetration.

In addition to his 10-year sentence, Hashimi will have to sign the sex offender’s register for life, and will be given a restraining order and a lifelong sexual harm protection order.

Detective constable Ben Swapp, of Stockport’s complex safeguarding team, said: “The girl and her family have shown enormous courage, and we will continue to support them...GMP's Stockport Complex Safeguarding Team is a multi-agency team focused on protecting vulnerable children and young people from exploitation and harm.

"This team, which includes police officers, social workers, and other professionals, works to identify, assess, and respond to safeguarding concerns, particularly those related to child exploitation.

"We are absolutely committed to removing offenders like Hashimi from the streets, as the danger he poses to society, and particularly to children, is significant.”

He said he hoped the sentence would give victims the confidence to report crimes of this nature and trust that perpetrators will be brought to justice.