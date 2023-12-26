More than 200,000 shoplifting cases ‘unsolved’ in past year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 200,000 shoplifting cases went unsolved over the space of a year, according to analysis of official figures.

The figures suggested 205,676 shoplifting cases were closed without a suspect being identified in the year to July.

Only around 15 per cent of 362,809 cases were said to have resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

Craig Beaumont, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It’s disheartening to see our under-pressure local small and independent businesses lose their hard-earned money because crimes are overlooked by the authorities.

“The lack of police investigation and prosecution of those perpetrating these crimes is one factor behind the increasing number of our members saying they’ve been hit by organised shoplifting and threatening behaviour to their staff.”

The Liberal Democrats, who studied the statistics for England and Wales, accused the government of “totally failing to tackle a growing crime epidemic”.

Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dem home affairs spokesman, said: “As unsolved shoplifting soars across the country, organised criminal gangs are being let off the hook while shopkeepers are left vulnerable.

“Yet again, this Conservative government is totally failing to tackle a growing crime epidemic.

“We already know what works to stop crime – it’s not taskforces and gimmicks, it’s putting police back on the beat and ensuring that crimes are properly investigated.”

Chief constable Amanda Blakeman, from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Retail crime has a damaging impact and we are committed to tackling offenders and supporting retailers in reducing shoplifting and attacks on retail staff, which are completely unacceptable.

“Organised crime is of course only part of the problem and we continue to target those prolific and habitual offenders whose behaviour causes misery and takes profit from our communities and retailers.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “In the last year, charging rates for shoplifting offences are up by almost a third.

“Shoplifting is a blight on our communities and the policing minister has made clear that police should be taking a zero-tolerance approach to this crime.”