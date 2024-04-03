For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the sickening moment a serial rape suspect grabs a woman outside a school as police urge other potential victims of the prowler thought to have struck in Westminster and Shoreditch to come forward.

In CCTV released by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, a man appears to have a strong grip on a woman as they walk past a school in Curtain Road, London.

He opens his jacket and presses himself against her close to the party hotspot of Shoreditch in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December 2022.

Detectives are linking two rapes of women in the early hours in Westminster in 2018 and Shoreditch in 2022, from where the CCTV was taken, to the same suspect.

DNA forensic work by detectives found the same, but as yet unidentified, man was responsible for both sex attacks.

Detectives say that it is “highly likely” the suspect launched other sex attacks in the four-year-gap and urged other victims to come forward as well as anyone who recognises him.

The Met have reissued the same e-fit of the suspect (Met Police)

DI Chris Heathcote, said: “These two offences were initially investigated by separate teams given the distance between the two incidents, however we have since been able to forensically link the same individual to both offences.

“A review of all unsolved rapes for this time period has identified no links to these two offences, but I would appeal to anyone who feels they have been a victim to come forward.”

Police said despite separate appeals released at the time the suspect remains unidentified.

The first offence took place at around 2.50am on Saturday 5 May 2018 close to The Strand.

During the second incident, the victim was raped in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December 2022 in Curtain Road.

DI Heathcote added: “The suspect involved in both incidents appears to target lone women in the night time economy. I understand there will be concern that this individual remains outstanding, but can offer every assurance that we are taking all possible steps to ensure he is found and brought to justice for these awful crimes.

“If you believe you have been a victim or recognise the man from any of the material released please come forward. Any information – no matter how small – could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation team is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 6163/26MAR24.