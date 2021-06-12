A 14-year-old boy was among six people who were arrested following the death of a man in Shropshire.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder along with three other boys, aged 15.

West Mercia Police said a man and a woman in their 40s were held on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Officers were called at around 7.20pm on Friday to a footpath near Stonebridge Close, Telford, following reports that a man in his 20s had been seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died later that evening. Police said his death was being treated as suspicious.

A woman aged 42 and a man aged 41 were held on suspicion of assisting offenders.

They all remain in custody, police said.

A local resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Shropshire Star: “I thought I heard some shouting at about 7pm but didn't think anything of it as it's not unusual around here.

“But then I heard sirens about half an hour later and could see police cars shooting past the front window.

“This carried on for a while and I could tell something was wrong and then I heard more sirens and saw an ambulance.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said: "We understand this will be extremely concerning to the community.

“We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 615i of 11 June, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.