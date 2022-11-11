Jump to content

Driver denies murder of woman who was hit by a car in Shropshire

Stephen McHugh also pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a man who was struck by the same vehicle.

Matthew Cooper
Friday 11 November 2022 10:42
The scene on Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, where Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed after being hit by a car which mounted the kerb (PA)
(PA Wire)

A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died after being hit by a car last month.

Stephen McHugh will now face trial next year, charged with murdering 22-year-old Rebecca Steer and causing grievous bodily with intent to a man who was injured in the same incident.

Ms Steer died in hospital shortly after being hurt when a car mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday October 9.

McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday via a video-link to HMP Manchester.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he denied charges of murder and unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Adjourning the case, the Recorder of Stafford, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, told McHugh: “As you have heard, we have listed your trial on April 19th of 2023.

“There is a good deal of work to be done in preparation for your trial. A further hearing has been scheduled for the 8th of March, at which final preparations for your trial can be made.”

