A police force has referred itself to an independent watchdog after one of its officers was accused of “forcibly removing” a Sikh man’s turban and “stamping” on it.

West Midlands Police was forced to deny the incident happened after hundreds of protesters gathered outside a police station in Birmingham.

The force said images shared on social media were “misleading” and that the head covering was not stamped on at any point during a police search.

Police confirmed the man was asked to remove his patka to be searched at Perry Barr Custody suite after he was arrested over driving offences on Monday.

The force said it was removed by an officer in a private room and fell to the floor at one point “but was immediately retrieved and at no point was it stamped on”.

It added in a statement: “We are deeply concerned that a video compilation circulating on social media infers that one of the stills included shows a man having his turban forcibly removed and stamped on in Perry Barr custody suite on Monday evening. This is not the case.

“The author has used an image from elsewhere giving an entirely misleading version of the events. The CCTV featured in this video is not connected to this incident.”

The force said all CCTV would be examined to establish whether there was any inappropriate conduct and that it had voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

It also confirmed a complaint had been received and it therefore “cannot go into further details while these enquiries are progressing”.

The National Sikh Police Association UK said it could not comment on social media posts relating to the incident but confirmed it was in contact with police.

The organisation said it understood “the sentiments and feel the hurt such incidents create” and was liaising with the Sikh community.

The man was subsequently charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of driving a vehicle when the VRM (vehicle registration) fails to conform with regulations.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court next month.