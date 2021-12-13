Man arrested over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor

Sinn Féin councillor, Edward Fullerton, was shot dead at his Donegal home in 1991

Furvah Shah
Monday 13 December 2021 14:17
<p>A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)

(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Irish councillor 30 years ago.

Edward Fullerton, a Sinn Féin councillor, was shot dead at his home in Buncrana in County Donegal, Ireland on May 25, 1991.

Irish police - the Gardaí - arrested a man in his fifties in connection with the murder on Sunday.

He was detained at around 10am and taken to Letterkenny Garda station in Donegal.

Mr Fullerton was a father of six and the anniversary of his death was marked by his political party, Sinn Féin, earlier this year.

The party repeated their calls for an independent inquiry into the murder.

UPDATE: The man in question has now been released without charge by Letterkenny Garda. They said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in