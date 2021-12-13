Man arrested over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Irish councillor 30 years ago.

Edward Fullerton, a Sinn Féin councillor, was shot dead at his home in Buncrana in County Donegal, Ireland on May 25, 1991.

Irish police - the Gardaí - arrested a man in his fifties in connection with the murder on Sunday.

He was detained at around 10am and taken to Letterkenny Garda station in Donegal.

Mr Fullerton was a father of six and the anniversary of his death was marked by his political party, Sinn Féin, earlier this year.

The party repeated their calls for an independent inquiry into the murder.

UPDATE: The man in question has now been released without charge by Letterkenny Garda. They said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.