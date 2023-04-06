Police in Skegness investigate theme park murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead near a theme park in Lincolnshire.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Ingoldmells, in the early hours of Thursday, police say.

Officers had been called to reports of a fight in a seaside car park in Skegness.

A man aged 42 was found injured and died shortly afterwards, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The Fantasy Island theme park said it may suspend some rides out of “respect”.

The area was cordoned off and visitors were warned to keep away.

A spokesperson said: “Some of our operational procedures may be adapted, and there may be some ride closures in place in order to respect the sensitivity of the incident.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Lincolnshire Police said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Ingoldmells, in the early hours of this morning (6 April).

“Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am, reporting an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti.

“A man, aged 42, was found injured and sadly died shortly afterwards.

“This morning officers arrested the 30-year-old man, in Ingoldmells. He will be questioned in due course.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9pm last night and 3am this morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101.”