A 39-year-old man has been charged after a series of shootings in Skye and Wester Ross, which left one man dead and three people injured, Police Scotland say.

One person is in a critical condition and another is seriously wounded in hospital.

John MacKinnon, 47, who died following the incidents on the Isle of Skye and in the Dornie area of Wester Ross, was reportedly trying to help others as the events unfolded.

A 32-year-old woman and a man and woman, both 63, were taken to hospital following a reported series of incidents, some of which involved a gun.

Officers were called to a property in the Tarskavaig area of Skye on Wednesday morning, where they found a 32-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

About half-an-hour later, gun shots were reported at a property in the Teangue area of the island, about eight miles away, where Mr MacKinnon was found dead when emergency services arrived.

Following separate reports of gun shots in Dornie on the mainland, a 63-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. A 63-year-old woman was taken to Broadford Hospital, Skye, and released after treatment.

The shootings happened before 9am on Wednesday, but police have only just released the details.

In a statement released through police, the family of Mr MacKinnon said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

Forensics officers at the house in Dornie, Wester Ross (PA)

The 39-year-old man charged is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was in a serious condition and the 63-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said a Taser was discharged. He said the person who discharged the gun had a licence.

Mr Trickett said: “The thoughts of myself and colleagues across Police Scotland are very much with the family and friends of Mr MacKinnon and the three people who remain injured.

“These incidents took place in a close-knit rural area and have a significant impact not only on those directly affected but also friends and their neighbours living in these communities.

“Serious incidents witnessed yesterday are extremely rare and I would like to further reassure the local communities that they were dealt with and there is no further threat.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “My thoughts are with those most directly affected by what has been a horrific incident on Skye.

“Obviously, the kind of incidents that happened yesterday would have been horrific and devastating in any part of the country.

“But the kind of communities we’re talking about here are small, close-knit communities and that sense of devastation will be felt even more acutely.”