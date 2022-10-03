Slough ‘murder’: Man, 21, dies after he was knocked off bike and attacked by gang

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was knocked off his bike by a car and fatally attacked by a gang.

The victim, 21, whose identity has not been released, died on Sunday night after he was hit by the vehicle – believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf – in Earls Lane, Slough.

After he was struck, police said a group of four men got out of the car and chased the victim into the cul-de-sac Waterman Court, Cippenham, where he was attacked. The men then drove off in the same car.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the scene at about 8.50pm to reports that a man had been found seriously injured in Waterman Court.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after 9.45pm. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are appealing for information from members of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the police force’s major crime unit, said: “This is a tragic and shocking incident, which has resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

“Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the offenders.

“It is therefore incredibly important that we hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. If you saw the offence itself, or if you saw a black VW Golf driving in the area prior to or after the incident, please get in touch.

“The vehicle may well have damage as a result of the collision. We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could be relevant.

“Our officers are at the scene and will remain so while our investigation continues.

“I appreciate that a serious incident such as this may create a lot of concern in the community, but a detailed and thorough investigation is under way and at this time there is no indication that there is any wider risk to the public.

“If any members of the local community do have concerns please speak to one of our officers at the scene.”

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 20221002-1905.