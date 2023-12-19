Married couple found dead with gunshot wounds in village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A married couple in their fifties have been found dead with gunshot wounds in a Leicestershire village.

Police discovered the bodies of 59-year-old Richard Harrison and his wife Rachel Harrison, 54, an address in Smeeton Road, Saddington, at around 11.30am on Friday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed both died from gunshot injuries. Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and officers are continuing to support the family during this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, but I can confirm we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”