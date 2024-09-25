Attempt to snatch baby girl on train sparks urgent manhunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Police are urgently hunting a man who grabbed a baby girl from her mother on a train.

The would-be child-snatcher pounced as the woman was preparing to leave the train at Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

The man grabbed the baby from the mother’s arms and took off down the carriage with her.

A relative managed to grab the baby back, British Transport Police said.

It happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday 17 August, but officers have only just revealed what happened, as they released a photograph of a man they want to question.

The suspect left the service at Barnsley, South Yorkshire, after the baby was returned to her mother.

Officers say they believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 228 of 18 August.