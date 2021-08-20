Social worker sent indecent video of child to colleagues on WhatsApp by accident

A senior social worker is facing jail after sending an indecent video of a child to colleagues.

Roy Reid pleaded guilty at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday and will face sentencing in September.

The 58-year-old, of Catford, southeast London, accidentially sent the 45-second clip to colleagues in September last year.

The court heard he had been attempting to set up a Whatsapp group to arrange leaving drinks.

Colleagues of Reid, who worked in children's services for Croydon Council, immediately called the police and he was arrested later that day.

A subsequent search of Reid's phone found more indecent images, including acts involving animals.

He was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing on 23 September.

Reid was warned by the judge that he likely faces a prison sentence because of the serious nature of the offences.

He pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Judge Nicholas Ainley said: "Roy Reid was a trusted employee within children’s services and his interest in indecent images of children was both shocking and abhorrent.

"The prosecution case included statements from members of the WhatsApp group and a forensic analysis of Reid’s phone which brought up further graphic and illegal images of concern.

"I would like to highlight the actions of many of those in the WhatsApp group who stood by their profession and reported Reid’s crimes.

"The CPS will always seek to bring to justice those who fuel the sexual exploitation of children."