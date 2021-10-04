A 38-year-old man has been charged after multiple people were attacked and sexually assaulted on Regent Street in London’s West End on Friday night.

Morteza Ahmadi was charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, sexual assault and for possessing a hammer after the attack, shortly before 10pm.

Police said that two women — one aged in her twenties and one in her thirties — were attacked with a hammer in Soho at around 11pm on Friday. One of the woman, and another who was uninjured, also reported they had been sexually assaulted.

Ahmadi then entered a pub in Glasshouse Street, where he allegedly attacked a woman in her forties and a man in his fifties.

All victims were taken to hospital, then discharged with non life-threatening injuries.

Ahmadi is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.