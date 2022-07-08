Police charge man, 52, with murder of Somaiya Begum

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing for more than a week.

Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen on 25 June at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and was reported missing the next day.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

After an extensive search, police officers found Ms Begum’s body on Fitzwilliam Street, near the city centre, at 7.35pm on Thursday.

A blue police tent was put up inside a large cordon and police officers were observed guarding the scene as forensic examinations took place.

Two other men and a woman were previously arrested but released on bail last week.

An 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the disappearance of Somaiya Begum from Bradford have charged a man with her murder.

“Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52 of Thornbury Road has been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday 9 July).

“An 81 year old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.

“Officers can now officially confirm that the body found on 6 July on Fitzwilliam Street is that of Somaiya.

“She was last seen at her home on Binnie Street on Saturday 25 June at 2pm and reported missing 24 hours later.”

Additional reporting by SWNS