Man charged with murder of one-month-old son

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with the murder of his one-month-old son, police have said.

Tony Bartlett is accused of killing his son, Atticus Bartlett, in Chard, Somerset, on July 23 2022.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 38-year-old, of St Andrews Drive in Axminster, Devon, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg said: “This is a deeply sad case in which a young baby, who was only a few weeks old, has tragically lost their life.

“An extensive police investigation has been carried out, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, over the past two-and-a-half years, which has led to Bartlett being charged and appearing in court this week.

“This remains a deeply upsetting time for Atticus’s family. Our thoughts are with them and we will continue to provide them with specialist support as legal proceedings progress.

“We would please ask on their behalf that their privacy is respected.”

We’d please request people are patient and do not speculate on the circumstances Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg

Ms Spierenburg said she understands that the development is likely to cause a great deal of shock and upset in Chard, and that a neighbourhood team will be available to assist anyone with concerns.

She added: “The full details of what happened will be presented in court during subsequent hearings and therefore we’d please request people are patient and do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.

“Such speculation will likely not only cause further distress to Atticus’s family, but also could prejudice the future legal proceedings and prevent the defendant from having the right to a fair trial.”