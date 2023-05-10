Man charged over Somerset gimp suit incidents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have charged a man in the search for the so-called ‘Somerset Gimp’.

Joshua Hunt, 31, of the Claverham area, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today in connection with a series of incidents in North Somerset.

He has been charged with two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

In a statement, police said: “One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon yesterday (Tuesday 9 May).

“The second affray charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on Sunday (7 May), while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October.

“Hunt is currently in police custody pending today’s hearing. Enquiries into other linked offences in the North Somerset area continue.”

On Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said they found and arrested a rubber-clad man after he leapt in front of a moving vehicle.