Man accused of being ‘Somerset gimp’ banned from wriggling on the ground

Joshua Hunt is banned from wearing a mask or possessing one in a public place

Rich Booth
Wednesday 16 August 2023 11:49
<p>A man dressed in a gimp suit terrorised a Somerset village </p>

A man dressed in a gimp suit terrorised a Somerset village

(Avon and Somerset Police)

A man who has been banned from ‘crawling, wriggling or writhing’ on the ground while wearing a full-body covering is to face trial later this year accused of offences relating to someone wearing a black gimp suit in public.

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress under Section 4(a) of the Public Order Act.

They relate to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Last month the defendant was made subject of an order placing restrictions on his alleged behaviour.

Under the terms of the interim order, which will expire in January next year, Hunt is banned from wearing a mask or possessing one in a public place and wearing black all-in-one clothing at night in public.

He also must not “crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask” or visit the areas where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume.

District Judge Angela Brereton, sitting at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court, fixed a half-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on October 27.

Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset, had been excused attendance at the case management hearing and was represented by his solicitor David Fanson.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

