Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.

An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.

A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.

Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped up and marked with various symbols and brand logos.

(South West Regional Organised Cr SWNS)

Last week, police raided seven properties in connection with the drug imports, which were brought into the UK via London Gateway port and Felixtowe.

One man from Southall, Ealing, has been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and is remanded in custody.

Three other men from West London, aged 31, 51 and 60, have been released while the investigation continues.

DCI Paul Fisher from the SWROCU said: “Our investigation has prevented a huge amount of high purity class A drugs from ending up on our streets, reducing both the threat to communities and the profits of the organised criminals importing and supplying them.

“The national ROCU network continues to work tirelessly with police forces and law enforcement partners to protect the security and integrity of the UK border.”