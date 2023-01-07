Son charged with murdering his mother, 84, in Cotswold town
Beatrice Corry was found was found with head injuries, which she subsequently died from
A son has been charged with the murder of his elderly mother at her home in a sleepy Cotswold town.
Gloucestershire Police were called to a house on High Street in Chipping Campden at 12.10am on Friday.
Beatrice Corry, 84, was discovered by officers at her address with head injuries, which she later died from.
A murder investigation was launched by police yesterday afternoon.
On Saturday, police announced that they had charged her 45-year-old son Matthew Corry with her murder.
They confirmed they were not looking for any other suspects.
In a statement, the force said: “A man has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden yesterday (Friday 6 January).
“Matthew Corry, aged 45 and of High Street in Chipping Campden, has today (Saturday 7 January) been charged with the murder of his mother Beatrice Corry.
“Police had been called to their home in Chipping Campden at 12.10am yesterday (Friday 6 January) where Beatrice, who was 84, was found with head injuries, which she subsequently died from.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 8 of 6 January.