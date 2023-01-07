Jump to content

Son charged with murdering his mother, 84, in Cotswold town

Beatrice Corry was found was found with head injuries, which she subsequently died from

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 07 January 2023 16:16
A son has been charged with the murder of his elderly mother at her home in a sleepy Cotswold town.

Gloucestershire Police were called to a house on High Street in Chipping Campden at 12.10am on Friday.

Beatrice Corry, 84, was discovered by officers at her address with head injuries, which she later died from.

A murder investigation was launched by police yesterday afternoon.

Matthew Corry, 45, also lived on High Street in Chipping Campden

( SWNS)

On Saturday, police announced that they had charged her 45-year-old son Matthew Corry with her murder.

They confirmed they were not looking for any other suspects.

In a statement, the force said: “A man has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden yesterday (Friday 6 January).

“Matthew Corry, aged 45 and of High Street in Chipping Campden, has today (Saturday 7 January) been charged with the murder of his mother Beatrice Corry.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects

( SWNS)

“Police had been called to their home in Chipping Campden at 12.10am yesterday (Friday 6 January) where Beatrice, who was 84, was found with head injuries, which she subsequently died from.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 8 of 6 January.

