A man who murdered his son’s girlfriend after wrongly believing she was trying to scam him has been jailed for life and will serve at least 20 years.

Richard Jones, 50, left Sophie Evans, 30, to die after beating and strangling her in her home.

Swansea Crown Court heard the mother-of-two was found dead on July 5 last year at a house in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

The court previously heard how on the day of the attack, Ms Evans had returned home from dropping off her two children when Jones arrived.

After the murder, Jones left the property and then ran errands – ordering a new debit card at the bank and buying a custard slice and sandwich from a bakery.

Jones later contacted his ex-partner and told her he had “sorted” the problem he had with Ms Evans – his son Jamie Davies’s girlfriend – and had “erased” it.

open image in gallery Richard Jones was convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years ( Dyfed-Powys Police/PA Wire )

Jones believed he had been duped into signing a tenancy agreement for Ms Evans’s home and was worried about a housing benefit claim she had made.

In psychiatrist interviews after his arrest, Jones said he believed he had been “tricked” out of the deeds for his mother’s house by his son and his partner.

Michael Jones KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “Whatever happened in that house when he visited her that morning, cannot be told to us by Sophie Evans.

“What we do know is that, in her house, that morning, this defendant physically and repeatedly attacked Sophie before strangling her to death.

“The defendant, having attacked Sophie and killed her, drove off and fully contemplated what he had done – including accounting for and justifying his actions – before, on his account, making a purported suicide attempt by taking some tablets.

“In the build up to this attack upon Sophie, the defendant believed that Sophie and his son were financially ‘scamming’ him.”

Jones, of Y Rhodfa, Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, but denied murder.

He was convicted of murder by a jury following a trial.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Evans’s sister Carrie Quinlan said: “Our lives have been completely destroyed by this senseless and cruel act.

“The trauma this has caused us is beyond words. There will never be enough justice for what he has done and caused us.

“This man took advantage of a young, vulnerable woman in the most disgraceful way. What he has done is disgraceful.

“He has taken everything from us all in the most despicable way possible.”

Mr Davies said “his life has not been the same” since his father murdered his partner.

“Sophie was the most beautiful and caring person I could ever have asked for,” he said.

“What Richard has done is truly unforgivable. He has ruined my future and taken away my future wife.

“Sophie and I trusted Richard. I didn’t think for one minute he was capable of harming Sophie – yet alone murdering her.

“The thought of having to live my life without Sophie causes me extreme pain and heartache.”

David Elias KC, defending, offered no personal mitigation, but added: “Now the court has heard those two victim personal statements, Mr Jones has heard them too.

“He knows the horrific thing that he has done.”

Imposing a life sentence, Judge Geraint Walters said Jones had gone to Ms Evans home and killed her after losing his temper.

“There is clear evidence in the days leading up to this that you have begun harbouring thoughts that Sophie Evans and your own son were in fact financially scamming,” he said.

“What precisely brought about that view is difficult to determine.

“There was evidence that you had entered into an agreement in relation to letting property, which appears to have been a scam, but if anybody was being scammed in relation to that, it would have been a local authority and not you.

“There is no doubt at all about it, that having lost your temper, that you subjected her to gross violence over a period of time before you ultimately extinguished her life by strangulation.

“Whereupon you then calmly left, seemingly at that point with no concern in the world.”

Abul Hussain, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The evidence presented to the jury demonstrated that Richard Jones bore full responsibility for his callous actions.

“Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and friends over their tragic loss.”

Detective Superintendent Gareth Roberts, of Dyfed-Powys Police, described the “unimaginable heartbreak” of Ms Evans’ family.

“Sophie’s death was completely avoidable, a result of senseless violence triggered when Richard Jones lost his temper,” Mr Roberts said.

“Sophie was vulnerable when Jones attacked, alone in her home with no means of defending herself.

“She was left with fatal injuries when Jones fled the scene, feeling no remorse or sense of responsibility for what he had done.”