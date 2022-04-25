Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on March 25 2022.

Rod Minchin
Monday 25 April 2022 12:17
Bradley Lewis was described by his family as “much loved” (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Bradley Lewis was described by his family as “much loved” (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man.

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10.

The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital.

He died the next day.

His family said he was “wonderful”, “much loved”, and “taken from us too early”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in