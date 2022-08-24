Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner

Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead in Llantwit Fardre, South Wales in November last year

Rod Minchin
Wednesday 24 August 2022 10:26
A general view of Cardiff Crown Court in Cardiff, Wales (PA)
A general view of Cardiff Crown Court in Cardiff, Wales (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man will face trial next year accused of murdering a pensioner in her home.

Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre, South Wales in November last year.

During a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, a provisional trial date was fixed for April 17 and a previous date in October vacated.

Deeley, of no fixed address, had been excused attendance and was remanded into custody until a mention hearing on December 19 by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff.

John Hipkin QC represented the Crown while David Elias QC appeared for Deeley.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in